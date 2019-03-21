Semtech (SMTC) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Semtech stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 48,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,639,870.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,970.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,020. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

