Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Share’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SHRE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 25.70 ($0.34). 14,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068. Share has a 52-week low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.96 ($0.37).

Get Share alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/share-plc-shre-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-0-55-per-share.html.

Share Company Profile

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.