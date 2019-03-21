Shaw Communications (SJR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications is benefiting from robust performance of the wireless segment driven by an expanding subscriber base as well as improvement in average revenue per unit (ARPU). Increase in the subscriber base reflects continued customer demand for premium smartphones combined with device pricing and affordable packaging options, data centric plans, and improving network and customer experience. Moreover, deployment of 700 MHz spectrum will further improve customer experience by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to expand its footprint across Canda, which is a key catalyst. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the wireline segment remains a concern.”

SJR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:SJR opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 69.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

