Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague acquired 15,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $443,570 over the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

