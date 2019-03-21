Silent Notary Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $127,735.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Silent Notary has a market cap of $975,054.00 and approximately $127,735.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00372628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.01666671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004871 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.