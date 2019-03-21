Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up about 6.5% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 493.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $123.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor producer to reacquire up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous special dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/silicon-motion-technology-corp-simo-is-prospect-capital-advisors-llcs-4th-largest-position.html.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.