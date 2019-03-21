Simonetta Rigo Buys 6,000 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,715.41).

BRW opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.89 million and a PE ratio of 17.46. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 392.20 ($5.12).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 481 ($6.29) to GBX 394 ($5.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380.80 ($4.98).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

