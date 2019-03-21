Sixt (SIX2) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.00 ($131.40).

SIX2 stock opened at €95.20 ($110.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.62. Sixt has a 1 year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 1 year high of €119.70 ($139.19).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

