Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,177 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $23,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 214,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,517,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc increased its position in Sleep Number by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 7,058 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $302,999.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 3,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $151,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,690 shares of company stock worth $4,528,198 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

