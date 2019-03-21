SLM Corp (SLM) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,189,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 203,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 158,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,651.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,568,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,946 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,475,000.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SLM Corp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

