Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer that serves household and business customers. It operates grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho. The Company’s stores offer various products, including basic grocery, produce, dairy, meat, beverage, foodservice, packaging, and janitorial items. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NYSE SFS opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $383.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.76. Smart & Final Stores has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.40.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,367,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 322,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,608,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 465,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Smart & Final Stores by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

