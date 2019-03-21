Snap Inc (SNAP) Insider Sells $336,829.50 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $336,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,800,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,082,808.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Jared Grusd sold 15,370 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $153,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Jared Grusd sold 25,244 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $145,657.88.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 7,617,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,274,356. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.14. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Consumer Edge began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.57 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snap to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Snap by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 1,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

