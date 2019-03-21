Softcat PLC (LON:SCT)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 896 ($11.71) and last traded at GBX 868.45 ($11.35). Approximately 63,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 400,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 837 ($10.94).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Get Softcat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Softcat from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58.

In other Softcat news, insider Lee Dale Ginsberg purchased 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 692 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £24,026.24 ($31,394.54). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 848,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £5,642,199.15 ($7,372,532.54).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Softcat (SCT) Trading Up 3.8% After Dividend Announcement” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/softcat-sct-trading-up-3-8-after-dividend-announcement.html.

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.