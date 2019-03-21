Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Solar Capital worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $167,516.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,356.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

