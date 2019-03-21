Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Royal Dutch Shell (RYDAF) Share Price

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYDAF opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $37.27.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

