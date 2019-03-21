Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,893 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,750.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,953,000 after purchasing an additional 981,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,158,000 after purchasing an additional 656,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,291,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,291,000 after purchasing an additional 611,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $174.47 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $12,632,578.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.05 per share, for a total transaction of $171,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,874.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

