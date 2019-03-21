Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 816 iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,377,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,537,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 591,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,911,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,934,000 after acquiring an additional 271,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,183.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 252,587 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $97.39 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.8712 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

