Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Linde PLC (LIN)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

LIN stock opened at $176.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

