Sontag Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 791 Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 798,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,829,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $3,663,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,935,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,882,000 after buying an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Eaton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In related news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

