Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE)’s share price fell 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 969 ($12.66) and last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.39). 108,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 27,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Sopheon in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get Sopheon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sopheon (SPE) Shares Down 10.7%” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/sopheon-spe-shares-down-10-7.html.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.