SounDAC Market Cap Tops $2.18 Million (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003725 BTC on popular exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $6,268.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00002343 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.