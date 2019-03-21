Source Energy Services (SHLE) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Source Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Source Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.19.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SHLE opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.35.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.