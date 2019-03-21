South State (SSB) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SSB has been the topic of several other reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of South State in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

South State stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. South State had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, President John F. Windley sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $280,276.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $662,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,339 shares of company stock worth $978,540 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in South State by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,609,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in South State by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,214,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,609,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in South State by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,428,000 after buying an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,323,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,557,000 after buying an additional 259,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

