Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SFST opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President F Justin Strickland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $212,973.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,559 shares of company stock valued at $576,689. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

