Southwest Airlines (LUV) vs. Cebu Air (CEBUF) Critical Contrast

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cebu Air does not pay a dividend. Southwest Airlines pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Cebu Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines 11.22% 24.56% 9.26% Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southwest Airlines and Cebu Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 2 5 11 0 2.50 Cebu Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $61.56, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Cebu Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $21.97 billion 1.25 $2.47 billion $4.24 11.72 Cebu Air N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Cebu Air.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Cebu Air on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers' needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, and an android app; and Swabiz.com, a Website for business customers that offer businesses shared stored company credit cards, company activity reporting, and centralized traveler management services. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Cebu Air Company Profile

Cebu Air, Inc. operates an airline under the Cebu Pacific Air name in the Philippines. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services. As of July 27, 2018, Cebu Air, Inc. operated a fleet of 67 aircraft, including 36 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321CEO, and 8 Airbus A330, as well as a fleet of 8 ATR 72-500 and 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Pasay City, the Philippines. Cebu Air, Inc. is a subsidiary of CPAir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.