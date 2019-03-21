Southwest Gas’ (SWX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a research note released on Monday. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.86.

NYSE:SWX opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $786.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $117,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

