SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) Short Interest Down 49.4% in February

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 766,968 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the February 15th total of 1,516,923 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $48.11 on Thursday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

