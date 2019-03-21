SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 0.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 170,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 226,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,129 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,504,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,198,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the period.

RWR stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5443 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

