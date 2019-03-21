SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11,142.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,042,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/spdr-portfolio-developed-world-ex-us-etf-spdw-shares-bought-by-rfg-advisory-llc.html.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.