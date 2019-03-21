SPINDLE (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,055.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $18.94 and $5.60. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $21,055.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.02299203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00467506 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021276 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023168 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020715 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011062 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00044219 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,237,987 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

