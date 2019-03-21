Sportech’s (SPO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LON:SPO opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Thursday. Sportech has a 1-year low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.