SportyCo (SPF) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,286.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. SportyCo has a market cap of $173,619.00 and $2,286.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last week, SportyCo has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00367605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.01660237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229820 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004860 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,795 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

