Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $12.79 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,595. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $1,625,875.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $5,236,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

