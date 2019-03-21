Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 161.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,241 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, February 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.56.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

