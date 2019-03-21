Squatex Energy And Ressources (SQX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Squatex Energy And Ressources (CNSX:SQX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.
About Squatex Energy And Ressources (CNSX:SQX)
Squatex Energy and Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the territory of Quebec. As of March 31, 2018, it had interests in a total of 6,560.93 square kilometers (km2) of exploration oil and gas permits in the Appalachian Basin, including 12 exploration permits covering 2,249.33 km2 and a 28% net interest in 80.00 km2 in the St.
