Staker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Staker has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Staker has a total market capitalization of $2,133.00 and $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00360037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.01639621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00225314 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004822 BTC.

About Staker

Staker’s total supply is 1,938,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,364,235 tokens. The official website for Staker is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.