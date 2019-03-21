Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 679.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 643,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 471,558 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,162,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,574 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,238.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 717.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 763,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

