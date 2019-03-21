Stephen Ingham Sells 128,988 Shares of Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Stock

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. Pagegroup PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Friday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 575.83 ($7.52).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

