Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $197,396.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,872.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,602,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of SMG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,400. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $91.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

