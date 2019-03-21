Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 384.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 319,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,453. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0473 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/stifel-financial-corp-grows-holdings-in-invesco-bulletshares-2021-corporate-bond-etf-bscl.html.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.