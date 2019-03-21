Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,798,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,523,000 after buying an additional 4,341,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,710,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 683,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,369,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 85,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,674. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,577 shares of company stock worth $1,116,158 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/stifel-financial-corp-has-6-56-million-holdings-in-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban.html.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.