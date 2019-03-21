Stipend Price Tops $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $292,122.00 and $224.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.02287581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00470065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023100 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020811 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010853 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00043759 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 10,245,449 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

