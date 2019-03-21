Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Two Harbors Investment Put Options (TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 820 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,314% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,239,919.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $839,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,929,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,929,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,166,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 5,652,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

