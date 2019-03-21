Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 11,960 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 288.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 694.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,582,000 after purchasing an additional 849,363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,845. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

