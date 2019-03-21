Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 12,016 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PC Connection worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other PC Connection news, Director Joseph A. Baute sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $108,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $764,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,033. The firm has a market cap of $983.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $709.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.49 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.41%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

