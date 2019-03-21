Stone Run Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Stone Run Capital LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 3.0% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 282,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

