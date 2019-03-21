StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. Purchases 28,763 Shares

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 28,763 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,573.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 377 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413.75.

On Friday, March 15th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 7,304 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,316.96.

On Friday, March 8th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 7,221 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,006.54.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 12,616 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,931.52.

On Thursday, February 28th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 29,467 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $110,206.58.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 66,400 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $248,336.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 11,454 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.48.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 54,421 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $188,296.66.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 24,900 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,664.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 18,260 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,971.20.

Shares of StoneMor Partners stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,383. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 202.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares during the period. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,384,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 505,637 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

