Strategic Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,908,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,378 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after purchasing an additional 509,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,027,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,669,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,608,606. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 909,804 shares of company stock valued at $34,103,100. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

