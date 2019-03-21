Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,221,054,000 after purchasing an additional 980,231 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,761,836 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,081,235,000 after purchasing an additional 854,812 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 38,316,369 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,459,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,687,269 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,984. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

