Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47,695 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,900,399,000 after buying an additional 975,678 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stryker by 8,029.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $991,737,000 after buying an additional 253,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $831,822,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,857,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $604,647,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,145 shares of company stock worth $12,803,114 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $198.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

